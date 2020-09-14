Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado National Guard is helping fight wildfires in our state, including the Cameron Peak Fire. Troops have been assisting the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office with traffic control on that fire since it began more than a month ago.
It’s burned more than 102,000 acres with 4% containment. It is the fourth-largest fire in state history. Two Black Hawk helicopters and a Chinook helicopter have logged 36 hours of flight time, dropping more than 300 “buckets” of water.
Crews say as of Friday, 54 buildings were destroyed — 25 of which are homes. Two of those home were primary residences. Many of those home destroyed were in the Monument Gulch Area.