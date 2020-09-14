DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos showed solidarity by kneeling and resting their hands of players who knelt ahead of kickoff against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.
Players who knelt included Bradley Chubb, Kareem Jackson and Darrius Johnson. Other players stood with their arms linked with each other.
The national anthem, performed by Colorado native Kayla Ruby, was performed live from the stadium complete with paragliders.
Several Broncos kneeling during tonight’s anthem. #4Broncos #BroncosCountry @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/jBT7OKECIY
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) September 15, 2020
Ahead of the national anthem the players lined up on the field as a tribute to social justice before the game.
Similar demonstrations were seen at several games including the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. Players from each team locked arms during a moment of silence before kickoff. The Texans stayed in their locker room during the national anthem, which was pre-recorded.
On Friday, the Broncos launched its “We Stand For” campaign being lead by Broncos defensive Lineman Jurrell Casey and his wife, Ryann. The campaign raises awareness about social justice issues, organizations and causes.
Players shared personal stories about their experiences with injustice, racism and hate. Those videos will be shared on social media and in the stadium on game day.