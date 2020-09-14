CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Brandon McManus kicked his way into the Broncos record books on Monday night against the Tennessee Titans. He needed one field goal to pass Matt Prater to be third for most field goals made.

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 22: Place kicker Brandon McManus #8 of the Denver Broncos kicks a 34-yard field goal on a hold from Colby Wadman #6 during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High on December 22, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

McManus has now kicked 142 successful field goals. Jason Elam kicked 395 from 1993-2007, and Jim Turner kicked 151 goals between 1971 and 1979.

Last week, the team signed a four-year extension with McManus. Team officials applauded the decision saying McManus made all 10 field goals in NFL playoff history during the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 run. He is the only kicker to ever be perfect on 10+ field goals in playoffs.

