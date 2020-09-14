DENVER (CBS4) – Brandon McManus kicked his way into the Broncos record books on Monday night against the Tennessee Titans. He needed one field goal to pass Matt Prater to be third for most field goals made.
McManus has now kicked 142 successful field goals. Jason Elam kicked 395 from 1993-2007, and Jim Turner kicked 151 goals between 1971 and 1979.
Last week, the team signed a four-year extension with McManus. Team officials applauded the decision saying McManus made all 10 field goals in NFL playoff history during the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 run. He is the only kicker to ever be perfect on 10+ field goals in playoffs.
We’ve agreed to terms with K @thekidmcmanus on a four-year extension through 2024‼️ pic.twitter.com/pTlMsly4tW
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 12, 2020