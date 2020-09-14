Comments
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire officials in Boulder County worked to quickly contain a grass fire Monday evening. The fire was reported around 6 p.m. just north of Settler’s Park.
Boulder Fire-Rescue said the fire grew 3/4 acre. The Knollwood area was briefly put on pre-evacuation status before the fire was 100% contained.
Officials said fire danger is still extremely high in Colorado. They are encouraging people who live in Boulder County to sign up for emergency alerts at boco911alert.com.