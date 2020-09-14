AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An activist group is now planning protests with very little warning at homes of Aurora city leaders. Community E first mentioned they were going to start protesting at the homes of elected officials on Aug. 30.

This Sunday, the group showed up at the house of Aurora Councilwoman Francoise Bergan.

“I wouldn’t say I was scared, it was overwhelming,” she told CBS4.

The group told CBS4 through Facebook messenger, their goal is to fight white supremacy, and wrote, “Our protest last night was a great example of our intentions. Instead of organizing a parade that will ultimately accomplish nothing; we decided to take our voices straight to the top.”

Community E also said their group was founded by people of color, and they wish to help lead other people of color in the group, whom they do not wish to identify.

“At first everybody was shouting and talk at the same time,” Bergan recalled.

The group gave her a letter saying they are peaceful, however they are sick of waiting for funding from police to be moved to education and elsewhere, closure of a nearby ICE facility, charges for officer wrongdoings and an end to police use of teargas, rubber bullets, and pepper spray.

“I understand they were trying to get our attention and make a statement,” Bergan said.

After about an hour of protesting outsider Bergan’s home, Community E members got her to come out and talk. During the conversation, the group confronted her, asking her why she hasn’t condemned the three officers involved in Elijah McClain’s death.

She told them she voted for independent investigations and is waiting for those outcomes.

“Our families are being killed in the street and locked in cages,” one protester yelled out.

Bergan also explained, things such as the ICE facility are not under the city council’s control. She said she and other council members are working on other issues.

“And we have to learn from our mistakes and see where we can go from here,” she added.

The group plans to continue their protest at other leaders, including the mayor, they disclosed, it could be anyone they decide.

Watch the three hour-long video of protesters walking through Aurora neighborhoods, and to Councilwoman Bergen’s home, on Sunday.