Comments
(CBS4) — More job opportunities will soon be available for Coloradans looking for work. Amazon announced nearly 2,000 job openings in the Denver metro area on Monday.
Amazon is hiring an additional 100,000 employment opportunities throughout the U.S. and Canada. In Denver, there are more than 1,900 jobs available. The jobs are likely to be in fulfillment centers.
Amazon has a minimum starting wage of $15 per hour in Denver and the company is offering sign-on bonuses up to $500.
The online retailer says it needs more people to help serve customers because it’s expecting its biggest peak season ever.
Jobs at Amazon can be a springboard to other opportunities, candidates can learn more at amazon.com/apply.