DENVER (CBS4)– A loophole in Colorado state law was officially closed on Monday. The loophole prevented 911 operators and dispatchers from receiving workers’ compensation for trauma they experience on the job.
Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill extending worker’s comp in June and it went into effect Monday. The Workers’ Compensation For Audible Psychological Trauma bill, or SB20-026, grants workers’ compensation protections for those who witness trauma, both audibly and visually, in their jobs.
The legislation includes 911 operators who are repeatedly exposed to tragedies that can have long-lasting effects.
Up until now, compensation for psychological trauma was limited to first responders who see bodily injury or death.