GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of “Bikers for Trump” rallied in Golden Saturday with no COVID-19 precautions while “Latinos for Biden” held a chili cookoff on Zoom. The presidential campaigns in Colorado couldn’t look more different, but they are going after the same sliver of undecided voters.

Suburban women make up the biggest share.

While polls show they favor Biden, Jeanette Leishman of Arvada says don’t believe them.

“Up until six months ago I would never admitted to my support of Trump. I was afraid of the retaliation and hatred. I believe there are a lot more people who feel the way that do, and they’re also afraid to take a stand for what they believe in.”

If women are the silent majority, Latinos may be the sleeping giant. For the first time, Latinos are the largest ethnic minority in the electorate. While they make up nearly a quarter of Colorado’s population, many don’t vote.

Rep. Bri Buentello represents a largely Hispanic district that Trump won in 2016 by 16%.

“Joe Biden understands the importance of healthcare. As a mom, that, to me, is the number one issue,” Buentello said.

The rally in Jefferson County was organized by Laurel Imer for State House District 24. Republicans also held a large rally in Douglas County Saturday to court suburban voters.

The turnout at the Trump rallies bodes well for Republican Sen. Cory Gardner. A poll out last week shows challenger John Hickenlooper has gone from an 11-point lead in June to just 5 points.