BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s an annual tradition built on strength, grit and unique outfits. The 8th annual plane pull was held at the Rocky Mountain Metro Airport in Broomfield. More than 45 teams with 10 members each came together to pull a 64,000 lb. Gulfstream 4 Jet Aircraft.

“They were like are we actually pulling a plane? And I was like yes, we are pulling a plane,” Kathleen Phillips said.

The plane pull competition is for a great cause. Each team has to raise at least $1,000 and every dime goes towards the Special Olympics Colorado.

“A lot of our teams have already gone above and beyond that. Actually, we have already raised over $100,000 dollars today,” President & CEO Special Olympics Colorado Megan Scremin said.

All the money raised on Saturday was a minor miracle. The plane pull was almost cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, but at the last minute the event was cleared for takeoff.

“We were weighting all the options and debating what to do. Even up until about a month ago, which is when we officially had all the pieces in place. A plane and airplane hanger,” Scremin said.

For those who participated it was a great way to get out, have some fun, and support the programs for the Special Olympics Colorado.

“It’s an amazing time and when we’re with the athletes too. The love they just have for us being there and just supporting them is just amazing. So, it’s a great cause to be a part of,” Phillips said.

“I will say this pandemic has truly reaffirmed our commitment and how important Special Olympics is for individuals with intellectual differences. Because they are often isolated and Special Olympics are their outlet, their friendships. It’s how they build confidence and lead heathier lives. So, having the ability to have everyone out here supporting our programs, making that possible means the world to us,” Scremin said.