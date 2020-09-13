Comments
(CBS4) — Tara Trunfio, a 24-year-old Littleton resident, was arrested by Maui Police Department officers before dawn Friday following a report of female with a stab wound.
Trunfio was arrested by the same department last May for refusing to quarantine for the mandatory two-week period upon arrival on Maui Island.
Friday, officers were told that Trunfio had stabbed the female victim. Trunfio was near the scene and “physically and verbally resisted,” according to news release from the department. “A struggle ensued.”
Trunfio was taken into custody and charged with 2nd Degree Assault and Resisting Arrest. Her bail was set at $7,000.
A search of the department’s inmates on Sunday morning indicated Trunfio was no longer in custody.
