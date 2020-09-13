CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Logan Smith

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Eight fire trucks and 25 firefighters responded early Friday morning to a duplex on fire northwest of Evergreen.

The residence in the 3100 block of Upper Bear Creek Road sustained major damage, according to a spokesperson from Evergreen Fire Rescue.

However, all occupants were alerted by smoke detectors and exited the building safely.

Fire crews successfully prevented the fire from spreading to nearby trees and other homes.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

 

 

