By Kathy Walsh
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Two area nonprofits are working together to empower women of today by selling clothing from the past. The deals are in a store on Main Street in Littleton called Angel Concept. You might call Sue Hosier the angel.

“I wanted to be able to give back,” explained Sue.

Eight years ago, the retired nurse started the gift shop. It is really a nonprofit job training center for women who are struggling.

“To help women be able to be independent, to be able to take care of themselves and live a better life,” said Sue.

Sue supports her program with sales. From now until Sept. 20, you can buy something vintage here.

“They’re not your typical work clothes,” said Sue.

They are brand new, high end, designer clothes … vintage pieces from a boutique in Aspen. They were donated to Dress for Success, a nonprofit that provides professional attire for low-income women.

“They (Dress for Success) passed them onto us so we could both benefit from their wonderful donation,” Sue said.

The clothes are from the late 80s/early 90s. Some are fun and frilly, others classic. There is no need to panic when you see the price tags in the thousands, the items are 90% off.

Ten percent of sales will go to Dress for Success.

“Since we both are trying to get women back to work, it’s a perfect partner for us,” said Sue.

The clothes are a blast from the past to help women have a better future.

To find out more about Angel Concept go to www.angelconcept.org.

