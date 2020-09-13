DENVER (CBS4) – We have a pretty easy week ahead in terms of forecasting the weather across Colorado. A big ridge of high pressure will keep things on the quiet side for us.
Each morning will start off clear and cool and each afternoon will be very warm and dry. The one exception will be a very small chance to see a few pop up showers over the higher terrain but even those will be limited.
We could see a weak cold front enter the picture sometime around Thursday. Right now it appears that our temperatures may cool off a few degrees behind it. Some models want to create a few rain showers so we’ll monitor that to see how it evolves.
The Denver Broncos play their first home game of the season tomorrow night and it will be an absolutely perfect night for some football. We expect clear skies and light wind for the entire game.