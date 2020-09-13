CBSN DenverWatch Now
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Copter4 flew over the burned hills and mountains in Larimer County on Sunday. The Cameron Peak Fire showed no growth from Saturday into Sunday.

It’s burned more than 102,000 acres with 4% containment. It is the fourth-largest fire in state history.

Crews say as of Friday, 54 buildings were destroyed — 25 of which are homes. Two of those home were primary residences. Many of those home destroyed were in the Monument Gulch Area.

Poudre Valley REA says smoldering in that area and in Pingree Park is preventing their crews from safely working in the area. They say they play to energize lines with a large generator in order for homes that are still operational to have power.

The sheriff’s office said on Saturday they are working on a plan to allow homeowners back inside the perimeter.

The fire was sparked on Aug. 13.

