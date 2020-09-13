'Scared Me To Death': Fort Collins Police Save Large TurtleIt wasn't a typical day for some police officers in Fort Collins.

45 minutes ago

Nearly All Wildfires In 24-Year Span Started By Humans, CU Study SaysA new study by researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder finds humans were responsible for igniting 97% of home-threatening wildfires between 1992 and 2015 in the United States.

1 hour ago

Copter4 Shows Destruction From Cameron Peak FireCopter4 flew over the burned hills and mountains in Larimer County on Sunday.

1 hour ago

Take-Home Projects Help Expand Xcel Energy's Day Of ServiceLiz Gardner and her family got the supplies out in their backyard for this year's Xcel Energy's Day of Service.

1 hour ago

Students Rally North Of Denver For Social Justice & ChangeA large group of people marched from Thornton to Westminster to demand change and to end racism.

1 hour ago

Duplex Heavily Damaged By Early Morning Evergreen FireEight fire trucks and 25 firefighters responded early Friday morning to a duplex on fire northwest of Evergreen.

1 hour ago