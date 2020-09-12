Comments
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — Three people escaped injury Saturday morning when a driver mistakenly pressed the accelerator rather than the brake pedal and propelled a car into a store.
A Littleton Police Department spokesman, Trent Cooper, said the 79-year-old female driver was shaken up but unhurt by the experience.
He said two people inside the store saw the car coming toward them and managed to get out of its way.
After caring for the woman, firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue stabilized the building and backed the Hyundai Sonata out of the structure.
A damage estimate was unavailable, but the UPS store at 7931 S. Broadway was expected to be closed all day Saturday.
The driver was cited for Careless Driving, according to Cooper.