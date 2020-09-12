DENVER (CBS4) – After a few cold and wet days around Colorado we’ll see our weather swing back to the dry and warm side of the spectrum starting today. But the wet weather sure was nice and it was very beneficial.
Our weather for the next several days will be dominated by a large ridge of high pressure moving in from the west coast. That means several very warm and dry afternoons ahead.
It also means some wildfire smoke will return. Right now it looks like the thickest areas of smoke will stay to the north of Colorado as they move around the top of the high pressure ridge.
In the tropics a new tropical system will enter the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. It will threaten the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama by early next week.
High temperatures today around Colorado will range from the 50s and 60s in the highest mountains to the 70s and low 80s on the eastern plains and western slope.