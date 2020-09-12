(CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis extended the statewide mask order for another 30 days starting Sept. 12. In mid-August, Polis extended the mandate which was adjusted to allow exceptions for certain events, including people officiating weddings, funerals and other religious ceremonies.
“We have learned that widespread mask use is a low cost and highly effective way to
reduce the spread of COVID-19 infections by as much as 65%,” Polis stated in the order extension on Saturday.
Polis said at a news conference in Fort Morgan on Friday the success Colorado has seen from wearing masks has allowed for discussion to be had about allowing fall football and in-person learning.
“I can’t wait. Can’t wait until two things: the fire ban’s over and the mask requirement’s over, because we’re going to, you know, I think a lot of folks, including me, are going to be happy to have little bonfires to burn these [masks] and never look back,” Polis said.
The order applies people in indoor settings.
Last month the Colorado Supreme Court refused to hear a lawsuit intended to block Polis’ executive orders related to the coronavirus.