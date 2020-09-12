LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A total of 54 buildings have been destroyed in the Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County. Officials announced the grim numbers Saturday evening.
Of the 54 buildings, 25 are residential and 29 are outbuildings. Each property owners has been notified, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says.
Two additional structures were damaged, but not destroyed.
Crews found the most damage in the Monument Gulch area — where 23 homes were destroyed. Two of those homes were the primary residence for Coloradans.
Sheriff’s officials say there may be more outbuildings with damage, but they are not aware of any other homes being damaged within the fire perimeter. They assessed the area on both Thursday and Friday.
RELATED: Long-Time Homeowner Describes Fear, Anger As Cameron Peak Fire Destroys Homes
“The snow was certainly welcome and made an impact on the fire, but it also slowed the assessment process. Many people worked very hard to access these areas, complete assessments, and get word to the owners with damage as quickly as possible. I can only imagine how devastating the loss of a home or property to wildfire must be. Our thoughts and prayers are with you,” said Sheriff Justin Smith.
Property owners are still being they can’t visit their property until the sheriff’s office and fire investigators develop a plan to do so.
The fire has charred more than 102,000 acres and remains 4% contained. It was sparked on Aug. 13. It is the fourth-largest fire in state history.