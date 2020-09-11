(CBS4) – Rocky Ford Growers Association is making a huge donation to Colorado families in need. Family farmers harvested nearly 4 tons of watermelons this week.
That big harvest is being delivered to Food Bank of the Rockies in Denver on Friday to provide fresh fruit while it’s at its ripest.
“We know that so many families are struggling right now. We are family farmers ourselves and it’s wonderful to be able to do something to help our friends and neighbors,” said Michael Hirakata, RFGA president and Hirakata Farms co-owner, in a prepared statement.
Food Bank of the Rockies distributes food to people in need throughout most of Colorado and Wyoming.
Charalene visited 1 of our #mobilepantries after she & her family moved to Colorado to find better job opportunities. Her husband found a job, but due to #COVID19, was laid off. “I receive food stamps & it’s not enough for the month," she said. "I have to feed my big family.” pic.twitter.com/lI4ngJ8vXp
— Food Bank Rockies (@FoodBankRockies) September 10, 2020
Learn more about how to help Food Bank of the Rockies at foodbankrockies.org.