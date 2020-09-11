BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – Officials say incoming freshmen enrollment at the University of Colorado Boulder is expected to drop by more than 12% this year, contributing to the additional $25 million budget shortfall amid the pandemic.
The Daily Camera reported Chancellor Phil DiStefano told the system’s Board of Regents on Thursday that overall enrollment is expected to decline by 2%. System Chief Financial Officer Todd Saliman said the data presented Thursday represented enrollment as of Sept. 4 and another official count is scheduled this week, although no significant differences are expected.
Enrollment numbers are lower than what was predicted in June.
