ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Rangers in Rocky Mountain National Park are looking for a man who was last seen in August but was just reported missing on Thursday. Steven Grunwald was last in contact with family and friends on Aug. 28.
Grunwald, 24, was also seen in Boulder on the same day. He is from New York.
Rangers found his vehicle parked at the Glacier Gorge Trailhead on Thursday near Estes Park. They believe he may have been attempting the Glacier Gorge Traverse, a route with 11 peak summits and difficult terrain over roughly 19 miles.
Grunwald is described as 5-foot-6, 145 pounds, curly, medium length brown hair. He wears black rectangular glasses and is described as a fit trail runner, backpacker, and climber with backcountry experience. Clothing may include a brown beanie, yellow pants, a blue top layer and blue or red shoes. He may be wearing a green Camp climbing helmet.
Additional Information from Rocky Mountain National Park:
If you have information that could help investigators, if you may have seen Steven Grunwald, or if you were in the upper Glacier Gorge area and/or ridge lines on surrounding peaks on August 29 or August 30, please contact us. You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know. CALL or TEXT the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau Tip Line 888-653-0009, ONLINE form www.nps.gov/ISB or EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov.