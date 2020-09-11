Polis And CHSAA Working To Allow High School Football This FallGov. Jared Polis announced he was working with the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) to allow football and field hockey in the fall.

'Just Let Us Play': High School Athletes, Parents Protest CHSAAProtests are planned in Highlands Ranch, Colorado Springs and Delta at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Dolphins-Patriots Preview: Tom Brady's Departure Ushers In A New Era In New EnglandThe Miami Dolphins open up their season on the road against the New England Patriots as the balance of power in the AFC East shifts.

Bellator MMA Set To Air On CBS Sports Network Beginning October 1 With Bellator 247CBS Sports Network will be the new home for live Bellator events beginning in October with Bellator 247.

'I've Always Enjoyed Playing, But There Is A Different Feel Of Excitement': Cat Osterman On New Professional Softball League Athletes UnlimitedThe 2x Olympian talks about playing in the new professional softball league called Athletes Unlimited and how this experience is helping her prepare for the 2021 Olympics.