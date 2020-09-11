(CBS4) – The public health order requiring people to wear face masks in public in Colorado is in effect until Sunday, but Gov. Jared Polis said on Friday it will “likely continue another 30 days.”
Polis has not yet officially extended the statewide mandate.
“We all are frustrated with masks,” Gov. Polis said at a news conference in Fort Morgan on the Eastern Plains. “I can’t wait. Can’t wait until two things: the fire ban’s over and the mask requirement’s over, because we’re gonna, you know, I think a lot of folks, including me, are going to be happy to have little bonfires to burn these [masks] and never look back.”
“We want to end it as soon as we can. But what it allows is all this progress we’re making,” Polis said. “I mean the only reason we’re talking about high school football, the only reason we’re talking about kids at our colleges and being open — where in other states they’ve closed — is because of the success that Coloradans have demonstrated wearing masks.”
In mid-August, Polis extended the statewide mandate just as it was set to expire. The governor amended the order to allow exceptions for certain events, including people officiating weddings, funerals and other religious ceremonies.
The order applies people in indoor settings.
Last month the Colorado Supreme Court refused to hear a lawsuit intended to block Polis’ executive orders related to the coronavirus.