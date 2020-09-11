DENVER (CBS4) – Denver health officials plan to close the COVID-19 testing site at the Pepsi Center in October. Starting this Sunday, the number of drive-thru lanes will be reduced from eight to four.
Officials said the move is part of a transition from large-scale testing centers to an expansion of community-based testing sites.
“The Pepsi Center site provided the broad, regional testing capacity needed early in our response, to stand in the gap to give the city time to build out a community-based testing program,” said Robert McDonald, Executive Director of the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment and the Public Health Administrator for Denver. “With that accomplished, the city can focus its testing resources where they are most effective, at a community level in highly impacted and underserved neighborhoods.”
Testing will be available through Sept. 30 at the Pepsi Center. DDPHE said the lane reduction will likely cause longer than usual wait times. Officials recommend people register online before arriving for a test.
Officials said those who are able should see their primary care doctor for future testing. Community testing locations and times are available at denvergov.org/covid19testing.