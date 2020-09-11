Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Boulder wants to rename its municipal building after the city’s first and only Black mayor. Penfield Tate II served as mayor from 1974 to 1976.
Tate is known for his work to protect minorities. The city has started the proposal process to rename the building. Ultimately, the proposal will need to be approved by the city manager and city council.