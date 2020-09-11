Comments
ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The annual Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival in Estes Park has had to cancel most of its events for 2020 due to the pandemic, but the Strongman/women competition is still on.
The events take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The competition features pro and novice athletes.
Tickets ($10) are only being sold at the gate and anyone attending needs to wear a mask. It takes place at Stanley Park.
Festival organizers wrote on the site’s website — scotfest.com — of the 2021 festival: “we will come back bigger and better, with a full venue for the festival’s 45th anniversary.”