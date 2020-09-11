COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in El Paso County this week arrested James Walker, a 47-year-old man, on charges of killing a 22-year-old woman and leaving her body on the side of a Colorado mountain highway six weeks ago. On July 31 Dedrea Duncan’s body was spotted by a person west of Colorado Springs on Highway 24 near the community of Cascade.
Authorities arrested Walker on Thursday on first degree murder charges. They aren’t saying so far what his relationship might have been with Duncan, and it’s not clear what led investigators to make the arrest.
Duncan’s mother told CBS4 partner KKTV her daughter was originally from California.
“She was the light of my heart,” Judy Bartlett said.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for tips in the case. Anyone with information that might help them with the continuing investigation is asked to call 719-520-6666.