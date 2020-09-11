(CBS4) – The public health order requiring people to wear face masks in public in Colorado is in effect until Sunday, that is unless Gov. Jared Polis extends it before then. Polis is scheduled to discuss the latest on the state’s response to COVID on Friday afternoon in Fort Morgan on the Eastern Plains.
In mid-August Polis extended the statewide mandate just as it was set to expire. The governor amended the order to allow exceptions for certain events, including people officiating weddings, funerals and other religious ceremonies.
The order applies people in indoor settings.
Last month the Colorado Supreme Court refused to hear a lawsuit intended to block Polis’ executive orders related to the coronavirus.
Watch the governor’s news conference in Fort Morgan (scheduled for 2 p.m.) on CBSN Denver.