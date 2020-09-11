Comments
This week brought our first September snow in twenty years and numerous tied or broken cold temperature records. What a week! As we head into the weekend, warmer temperatures are heading our way.
The Front Range, plains, and western Colorado will head into the upper 70s while the mountains should mainly be in the mid to upper 60s. We stay very dry through the weekend, and most likely all of next week as well.
Warmer for Sunday, highs climb to the mid 80s for the Front Range and by Tuesday we could have another 90 degree day. If we do, that will break the all time number of days with 90 or above temperatures in a year.
We stay warm and sunny through next week. Summer isn’t done with us yet!