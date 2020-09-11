DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools is planning for what they call a “safe, gradual return of kindergarten, 1st grade” for in-person learning beginning at the end of the month. That phase also includes students in primary special education centers.

DPS said in a news release issued on Friday night that “Based on the latest health data and feedback from our teachers, leaders and families, we plan to bring elementary students back to our classrooms for in-person learning using a phased-in approach over the coming weeks.”

The timeline is Sept. 28 through Oct. 2: Kindergarten students, some first-grade students and primary special-education center students start to phase in followed by Oct. 5-9 when all first-grade students will start to phase in.

DPS said that principals will be working with teams over the next week to put their specific plans together for a safe and gradual return of the students.

For grades 2-5, the DPS plan calls for health and safety orientations for Oct, 12-16 and all elementary students, ECE through 5th grade, will return to in-person learning on Oct. 21. That has been the initial start date goal for in-person learning for DPS for months.

For middle and high school students, the school district anticipates a mix of in-person and remote learning due to higher class sizes and different scheduling needs of older students.

That includes a timeline of Oct. 12 through 16 with health and safety orientations for students in grades 6-12 and a return to a mix of in-person and remote learning on Oct. 21, the original target date for DPS.

The deadline for families to enroll in in-person learning or change their selection to remote learning is Sept. 18.