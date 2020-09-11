DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– It is one of the gems of the Denver Mountain Parks system, but some of the natural beauty of Daniels Park in Douglas County has been defaced by racist graffiti. Now the focus is on the efforts to clean up the landscape.

It’s where the bison roam, overlooking spectacular views of the Front Range. It’s a place where people make the trip to Douglas County for a change of scenery from urban life.

David Rathbun is a regular park visitor, “We enjoy getting away from downtown Denver and to

have it (vandalism) out here, that’s sad.”

Not just spray paint, but vicious racial derogatory epithets and anti-Semitic slurs.

Rudy Zupetz is the golf pro at The Sanctuary.

“The state of Colorado is gorgeous and for somebody to be defacing it is just sad,” Zupetz told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

The Sanctuary is a golf course dedicated to raising millions of dollars for charities. That graffiti is just above the first fairway.

Sean Guilfoyle is one of those who works to keep the course true to its name, “It’s beautiful out here and you look up there at that and it takes away for it.”

Park visitor Pam Rathbun expressed dismay about the graffiti, “Our dog loves it here we enjoy coming here and then to see graffiti!”

Fences have been erected and signs posted due to erosion, but it hasn’t kept the vandals away.

Denver Parks and Recreation oversees Denver Mountain Parks, and assures CBS4 the graffiti will be cleaned up. Park rangers and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies patrol the area, but are not always able to be there.