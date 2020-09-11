DENVER (CBS4) – After three days with clouds, snow, rain, and very chilly temperatures, many Coloradans appreciated the moisture and are now eager for summer to return. That will happen this weekend.
The storm responsible for the wintry weather will gradually move northeast of Colorado on Friday. It will still be close enough to bring a chance for light mountain snow during the morning on Friday and a few rain showers in the afternoon. Northern Colorado including the Fort Collins and Greeley areas could also see a few rain showers in the afternoon after patchy fog in the morning. Denver and Boulder should stay dry all day.
Meanwhile, temperatures will be at least 10 degrees warmer than Thursday and in some cases closer to 20 degrees warmer. That said, we’ll stay more than 10 degrees below normal with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees in the Denver metro area.
A more significant warming trend will start Saturday with highs approaching 80 degrees around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.
And the warm up will continue into next week with highs coming close to 90 degrees again on Tuesday. Summer is back!