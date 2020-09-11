COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4/AP) – Colorado Springs police arrested three people in connection with a protest last month outside a sergeant’s home. On Aug. 3, a group of demonstrators marched to the home of the CSPD sergeant for his involvement in the fatal shooting of De’Von Bailey.

Bailey, a 19-year-old Black man, was shot in the back by police and died in 2019. Police body camera footage showed officers talking to Bailey and another man about an armed robbery reported nearby. Bailey ran as he was about to be searched. An officer could be heard yelling “hands up!” three times before firing.

Bailey’s family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit claiming the officers used excessive force and engaged in racially-biased policing. The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office both reviewed the shooting but determined that there was no evidence of a criminal civil rights violation.

Colorado Springs police said the protest on Aug. 3 started out peaceful but quickly escalated into “riotous and illegal behavior.” Investigators worked with the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office and obtained three arrest warrants and two search warrants.

Police said they anticipate more arrests in the future. Investigators released photos of a protester they are still working to identify.

“As a department, we are committed to ensuring everyone’s rights. That includes protecting those who wish to speak against us and law enforcement as a whole. But what we cannot allow is for illegal behavior in our city,” said Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski.

Arrests

Sherrie Smith, 36, of Fountain is accused of pointing a rifle at a person inside a car during the protest. She is charged with felony menacing, possessing a dangerous or illegal weapon and engaging in a riot.

Lloyd Porche, 33, of Denver is accused of engaging in menacing behavior toward someone in a car while armed with a rifle. He faces a felony menacing charge and engaging in a riot.

Charles Johnson, 20, of Colorado Springs is accused of trying to take a cell phone from someone worth approximately $900. He is charged with attempted robbery and inciting a riot, both felonies.

