(CBS4) – Organizers say hundreds of Colorado high school athletes are expected to protest the decision to play football in the spring instead of the fall. Protests are planned in Highlands Ranch, Colorado Springs and Delta at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Trent Schield, who is organizing the protest in Highlands Ranch, said athletes from Cherokee Trail, Smoky Hill, Chaparral, Littleton, Heritage, Dakota Ridge, Columbine, Douglas County and Cherry Creek high schools are planning to attend.

“Wear jerseys or school colors. Bring signs ‘Whatever It Takes Just Let Us Play,'” organizers tweeted.

The goal is to get the Colorado High School Activities Association to reverse its decision to postpone the football season until the spring. Schield said CHSAA originally cited orders by Gov. Jared Polis but pointed out that Polis has now given the green light to play football in the fall.

Coaches continue to fight for your kids! The @GovofCO variances makes it possible for ALL schools to play this fall. We still have time to have a successful fall season. We're just not that program that "will go quietly into the night" @letCOplay — Pine Creek Football (@pinecreek_fb) September 11, 2020

Schield said Colorado is now one of the only states not playing in the fall and said it will have a devastating effect on student athletes who need to submit their films to college coaches.

“Signing Day is before our season even starts,” Schield told CBS4. “Scholarships that these kids are depending on are being lost. … Athletes are depending on this or they can’t go to college.”

The web site letCOplay.com features the stories of dozens of athletes who say the will be negatively impacted by not playing in the fall.

“They have worked for years and put in thousands of hours to reach their goals. For them, football is NOT just a game. It is their job. It is their career plan. It is their future. It is how many plan to pay for college,” the web site states.

Additionally, Schield said it will be dangerous for the students to start playing in February.

“It’s not safe. The conditions in February — that’s the coldest month of the year in Colorado, we don’t have indoor facilities,” he said.

“We’re asking for our state to have the same treatment as all of the other states that are switching from spring to fall.”

Organizers are also considering filing a lawsuit and are seeking “All athletes in all sports in grades 9-12 who would like to be considered as a plaintiff in a ‘tortious interference with business opportunities’ lawsuit against Governor Polis and CHSAA.”