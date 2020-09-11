Comments
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two students planted thousands of flags in Steamboat Springs this week to honor the lives taken on Sept. 11, 2001.
Twins Kendra and Paxton Sollars are seniors at Steamboat Springs High School. They planted the flags on the lawn of Yampa Valley Bank, along Highway 40, for the 9-11 Never Forget Project.
“This project is done every year to remember and honor the lives lost on today,” Kendra said. “We’ve had help from multiple groups around the community.”
This year, the flags were planted in rows that are six feet apart, to mark the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.