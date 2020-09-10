DENVER(CBS4)- Our recent blast of cold, wet weather has done wonders for improving the air quality over Colorado.
In fact, air quality is now in the GOOD category with visibility limited by moisture in the air. Not smoke!
However, that may change as we head into the weekend. The big blast of heavy snow and rain over the Cameron Peak fire slowed the burn down but, did not extinguish the huge fire. And with the current low pressure area spinning over Colorado pulling out on Friday, the door will be opened for more westerly winds to move in.
As a result, the smoke forecast has a return of wildfire smoke like we had at the start of this week over the Fort Collins/Greeley area on Friday into the weekend. This pattern will also bring some smoke into the Denver metro area.
Looking even farther down the line into next week: The Front Range and eastern Colorado will also tap into some of the smoke burning in our western states. Especially California, where the latest batch of September moisture had no effect that far west.
Time to hope and pray for another September cold front!