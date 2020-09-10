DENVER (CBS4)– It’s only September, but Halloween is just around the corner. There’s concern across the country about what the holiday will look like this year. This comes after Los Angeles County banned trick-or-treating earlier this week. They backtracked, and reversed the ban, saying instead that the tradition is not recommended.

In Colorado, some are wondering what Halloween during the coronavirus pandemic might look like, and how it will affect holiday-based businesses like costume stores.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment tells CBS4 they are in the middle of discussion about what Halloween will look like this year. Thursday, the Wizard’s Chest in Denver opened up their costume section for the season. The question now: How many people will be dressing up and going out during a pandemic?

“Usually, we are very much a hands on store, you come in look at stuff, pick through it, and try stuff on,” said Wizard’s Chest owner Kevin Pohle.

The Wizard’s Chest has been helping customers find Halloween costumes for decades. But Pohle says this year’s shopping experience will look a little different.

“We’re trying to accommodate the customer in terms of knowing that we can’t have them try costumes on at the store, we’re going to give them time to try them on at home, and exchange it within three days,” Pohle told CBS4’s Andrea Flores. “We’re going to limit all personal interaction with stuff, especially wigs and masks and stuff, where you’re touching your face or touching your head.”

The store’s precautions come as Los Angeles County Health officials in California banned trick-or-treating, before easing up and suggesting the tradition is not in the best interest of public health.

Medical Center of Aurora Emergency Medicine Doctor Eric Hill understands the concern.

“There has to be an acknowledgement that, certainly, if you’re going to someone’s door and taking candy from a basket, I don’t think anyone wants to intentionally get someone sick here, but if they were asymptomatic and had virus on the outside of the candy bar, that wrapper has viral material that can last a day or two,” Hill said. “If you’re trick or treating in an area, or going to a haunted house, or a big party, obviously you’re going to have a lot of people coming from a lot of different areas, and it increases the risk if anyone is sick in that group of exposure.”

The Wizard’s Chest has reduced inventory this year, but they’re hopeful families will still find a reason to dress up, even if they can’t go door-to-door.

“We’re focusing on the things that can be safely done, as opposed to hoping that Halloween will be normal, because we know it won’t be,” Pohle said.

Pohle encourages people to dress up for a small family gathering, or even your office Zoom call. Colorado state health officials tell CBS4 no specific guidance has been released for Halloween yet, but they encourage people to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and gather in groups of 10 people or less.