SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been four months since Suzanne Morphew was reported missing after leaving her home for a bike ride on Mother’s Day. On Thursday, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the investigation.
Investigators are still following leads and tips and have not limited their search to one specific location.
Detectives are planning another official search for Morphew in the near future.