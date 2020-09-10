CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been four months since Suzanne Morphew was reported missing after leaving her home for a bike ride on Mother’s Day. On Thursday, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the investigation.

(credit: Morphew family)

Investigators are still following leads and tips and have not limited their search to one specific location.

Detectives are planning another official search for Morphew in the near future.

Jennifer McRae

