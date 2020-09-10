DENVER (CBS4) – In most months of the year, the snow that fell in Colorado Tuesday and Wednesday would not be considered impressive. But for the second week in September, it was the most September snow seen in many years.
Denver officially received 1.0 inch of snow which was the first measurable September snow in 20 years. Downtown Denver measured closer to 2 inches while Boulder received 5.5 inches of heavy, wet snow causing many downed trees and power outages.
The highest snow totals were found in the foothills of Larimer County where locations like Rist Canyon west of Fort Collins measured more than 10 inches of snow.
Elsewhere, most areas picked of less than 6 inches of snow.
Regardless, it was very beneficial moisture considering 92% of Colorado is experiencing severe drought and more than 50% of the state has extreme drought.