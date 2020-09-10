LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The two teenagers arrested in the shooting deaths of brother Damian and Dillon Wikoff in Lakewood last month have been charged as adults. Michael Anthony Mendoza, 17, and Marqueil Deandre Banks, 16, have each been charged with 10 counts, including first-degree murder.
The shooting happened on Aug. 23 around 8 p.m. Both Damian Wikoff, 18, and Dillon Wikoff, 17, were killed.
Police say this was not a random shooting.
Banks has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder; two counts of aggravated robbery; possession of a weapon by a previous offender; possession of a handgun by a juvenile – second offense; and two violent crime counts. Mendoza has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder; two counts of aggravated robbery; second-degree assault; possession of a handgun by a juvenile; and four violent crime counts.
Both are being held without bond. They are due back in court on Sept. 17.