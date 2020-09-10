(CBS) – A father and son were rescued after getting lost in Tuesday’s snowstorm on Colorado’s Western Slope. The snow hit earlier there than on the Front Range and dropped several inches.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s office says the 50-year-old man and his 27-year-old son were hunting on the Uncompahgre Plateau when the weather changed rapidly. Rescuers called in a local outfitter to help rescue them.
They had a GPS device with them, which was instrumental in pinning down exactly where they were.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the two men were very cold when they were found but they were safe.
CBS4 meteorologist Ashton Altieri said the snow in southwest Colorado was also accompanied by a lot of wind, so visibility would have been greatly reduced and likely contributed to the hunters being stranded.