ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Englewood is remembering a former mayor. Randy Penn served as mayor from 2011 to 2015.
A statement posted to the Englewood Facebook page read, There is an emptiness in the City of Englewood left by the loss of Randy Penn, exemplary community leader, mayor, coach, educator and extraordinary citizen. As a former executive director of the Greater Englewood Chamber of Commerce, his contributions to the city as a whole have lent to the measured growth of the business community. Penn’s work in local education laid the groundwork for Englewood students to take their place in our city and the world. His unique blend of humanity and integrity will long be remembered by those who had the privilege of knowing him and benefiting from his guidance.
Penn passed away last week after suffering a stroke. He was 71 years old.