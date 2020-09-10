DENVER (CBS4) – The Front Range just experienced the wettest weather in 6 months. It was the middle of March the last time so much rain and snow reached the area. And eventually the benefits of this badly needed moisture should show up in the state drought monitor.

The weekly drought monitor released Thursday morning was not able to capture any of the recent moisture. It shows 99% of Colorado with moderate drought, 92% of the state with at least severe drought, and 55% of our 104,000 square miles experiencing extreme drought. All three drought categories worsened from a week ago.

The drought monitor usually lags behind reality whether is be positive or negative. And that should be the case this week meaning at lease some improvement should be seen on the drought map in the weeks to come.

Denver officially received 1 of snow this week but also received nearly 1 inch of rain. Most of that fell on Tuesday prior to the changeover to snow.

It has been very welcomed moisture and now allows September to be above normal with precipitation.

Denver does remain below normal for 2020 by more than 4 inches which is a lot for a high desert city that only get about 15 inches of precipitation each year.

In caparison, a year ago Denver had received nearly 13 inches of precipitation through September 9.

So what fell this week has been good. We need a lot more.