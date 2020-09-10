Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment has identified more than 48,000 bogus unemployment benefit claims. The state said more than 75% of claims for federal unemployment for self-employed workers since mid-July were fraudulent.
In all, more than 8,000 Coloradans filed first-time jobless claims last week. Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the state has paid out $4.8 billion in unemployment benefits.
Nationally, another 884,000 Americans filed for first-time help.