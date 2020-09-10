CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
(CBS4) – Colorado’s 9/11 Stair Climb will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, thousands of people climbed the Red Rocks stairs to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack, including 343 New York firefighters.

This year, participants are encouraged to complete a 5K run or walk between 8:46 a.m. and 10:28 a.m. on Friday, or any time before the end of the year. Supporters of the event can also make a donation to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. For more information, visit 911stairclimb.com.

