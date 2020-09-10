WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Sheriff’s deputies have identified and cited a man who drove illegally through a construction zone on the Pawnee National Grasslands. It happened on Tuesday morning, and after receiving several tips authorities identified the suspect Thursday as Charley Vacha of Windsor. He is being cited in connection with the case and police said he admitted to the crime.
Deputies say a Chevrolet Suburban was driving above the speed limit south on Weld County Road 77 about 10 miles north of Briggsdale when the driver crashed through two barricades. Weld County Road and Bridge workers stopped the driver and told him the road was closed for construction. One video taken by a worker shows the driver apologizing and saying he didn’t see the barrier because he was looking at his phone.
Another worker noticed an unopened bottle of whiskey on the passenger seat. When asked if he had been drinking, the man apologized again and drove off after realizing he was being recorded.