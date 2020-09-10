DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos will not have any fans in the stands for their season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, but that doesn’t mean the stadium will be completely silent. The team will follow suit with many teams in the league and pipe in artificial crowd noise.
The noise level will be capped at 70 decibels, which is the top number allowed by NFL administration. The league will be monitoring noise levels to ensure fair competitive advantages. Music will also be allowed, but only at 75 decibels.
For comparison, crowd noise at Empower Field at Mile High regularly exceeds 100 decibels.
The Broncos will open their season Monday night Sept. 14 at Empower Field at Mile High on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 6:20 p.m.