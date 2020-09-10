CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Construction on the Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway is chugging along towards its reopening in May 2021. The railway track renovation recently reached its halfway completion point. The highest railroad in America has been closed for about three years.

It has a new reconstructed mountain view siding that’s about 4.5 miles long into the 9 mile line.

Since March of last year the track has been undergoing a $100 million upgrade.

(credit: CBS)

You can check on the progress by visiting cograilway.com.

