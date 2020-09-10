MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Construction on the Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway is chugging along towards its reopening in May 2021. The railway track renovation recently reached its halfway completion point. The highest railroad in America has been closed for about three years.
The Pikes Peak Cog Railway is right on track as we near the 50 percent completion point!
Check the details in our bio link now. pic.twitter.com/aTwtioyKNA
— Pikes Peak Cog Railway (@PikesPeakRail) August 17, 2020
It has a new reconstructed mountain view siding that’s about 4.5 miles long into the 9 mile line.
A coat of paint brings the new trains one step closer to being Pikes Peak ready. A sneak peek at our locomotives! pic.twitter.com/KgpzHbwedH
— Pikes Peak Cog Railway (@PikesPeakRail) September 9, 2020
Since March of last year the track has been undergoing a $100 million upgrade.
You can check on the progress by visiting cograilway.com.