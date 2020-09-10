Comments
ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (CBS4)– Arapahoe Basin is targeting a mid-October opening date for the 2020-2021 season, citing Mother Nature as the variable. The ski area is also limiting season pass holders and Any Day pass holders to avoid a reservation system.
A-Basin said that it continues to work closely with county, state and federal officials to design a plan to protect skiers, boarders and employees and reduce peak visitation days to allow for physical distancing.
Highlights of the plan include:
- Reservations will not be required for Arapahoe Basin Season Pass and Any Day Pass holders. The number of passes sold will be limited.
- Ikon and Mountain Collective Pass holders are welcome and are encouraged to ski and ride A-Basin. Access details are still to be determined.
- Lift tickets will be available every day. Arapahoe Basin will require all lift tickets to be purchased in advance, online through our website. The number of tickets sold each day will be variable to reduce peak visitation periods.
- The responsibility for skiing and riding safely through COVID times falls on all of us. We all need to wear our masks and maintain physical distances at the appropriate times and places. We may be making voluntary requests to have skiers and riders avoid peak visitation periods. If you can ski weekdays instead of weekends, please do so. If you can ski in the afternoon instead of the morning, please do so. We are all in this together.
A-Basin also said that the plans are subject to change depending on the situation during the season.