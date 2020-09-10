Courtland Sutton Suffers Shoulder Injury During PracticeSutton landed awkwardly after catching a high pass and was being looked at by trainers.

Fantasy Football 2020: Start Jared Goff, Sit Aaron Rodgers In Week 1The Fantasy Football Today crew is back to give advice on who you should have in the lineup and who to stay away from in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Broncos Will Pipe In As Much Crowd Noise As Allowed By NFL Into Mile High On MNFThe Broncos will not have any fans in the stands for their season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, but that doesn't mean the stadium will be completely silent. The team will follow suit with many teams in the league pipe in artificial crowd noise.

Broncos Game Day Forecast: Perfect Weather At Mile High Monday NightAnother reason for disappointment about fans not being able to attend the home opener is the weather forecast. Very pleasant and comfortable weather is expected Monday even with the late evening kickoff.

Tough, Talkative Aqib Talib Retires, Says Favorite Memories Were In DenverAqib Talib said his favorite NFL memories were in Denver.