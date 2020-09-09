ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Arvada have arrested a murder suspect wanted for investigation of first-degree murder in the death of Joseph Elsey who went missing days before his body was located. Tyler Condit, 31, was arrested and jailed at the Jefferson County Jail.
It began just before midnight on Aug. 29 when police officers responded to an apartment located at 6426 Simms St. #76. Friends said the last time they heard from Elsey had been five days before on Aug. 24.
Officers gained access to the apartment and said there was a large amount of evidence to indicate a violent act had occurred. Investigators processed the apartment for the next few days. Officers also recovered a green Toyota 4 Runner that was possibly used in the crime.
Condit was arrested and jailed in the Jefferson County Jail for investigation of first-degree murder and multiple other charges.
On the morning of Sept. 6, the body of Elsey was located in the 700 block of Silver Valley Road in Silver Plume. Evidence was process with the help of the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office. Elsey’s body was transported to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.