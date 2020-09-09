DENVER (CBS4)– Safeway locations across Colorado began drive-thru flu shot clinics on Wednesday. The clinics will allow people to get a flu vaccine without leaving their vehicle.

Health experts worry that with the coronavirus pandemic, people will stay away from their doctor’s offices and miss getting a flu shot. The goal is to avoid burdening hospital systems and the risk of double exposure in what some are calling a “twindemic.”

“A surge in seasonal flu while the pandemic is still a factor could seriously strain our hospitals and other resources,” said Robert McDonald, Executive Director of DDPHE and the Public Health Administrator for Denver, in a statement. “The number one way to avoid getting the flu is to get that flu shot, which is available right now.”

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that everyone age 6 months and over get a flu shot.

According to Safeway, customers can drive up to the designated location in the parking lot, talk to a pharmacist, fill out paper work and receive the flu shot right there. The grocery stories will have several designated parking spots allocated for the flu clinic.

The drive-thru flu shot clinics will be at Safeway locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 30.

Additional Information from the CDC:

The CDC also notes that because some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, and testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis – which could put an additional burden on testing capacity.

The flu is an illness caused by a virus that usually affects the nose, throat, and lungs. It is easily spread from person to person. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times, can lead to death. Anyone can get the flu, but there are some groups of people who have a higher risk of more severe symptoms and serious complications, including adults age 65 and over; children under age 5, but especially younger than 2; pregnant women; and those with other serious ailments, including asthma, diabetes, heart disease or a weakened immune system. American Indians and Alaska Natives also are at higher risk.

The CDC estimates that between October 1, 2019, and April 4, 2020, 39 to 56 million people got the flu, resulting in 18 to 26 million medical visits. Moreover, this resulted in 410,000 to 740,000 flu hospitalizations and 24,000 to 62,000 flu deaths.